Industries across the Riverina have celebrated the announcement of an extension to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
After five years of urging, Federal Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek announced on July 25 that the plan would be extended in order to give water-saving projects more time to hit the targets needed.
Industries and organisations that rely on water have celebrated the announcement, but expressed concern over the potential of removing socio-economic tests before any water buybacks.
The extension is also predicted to be paired with changes to the Water Act, potentially removing the requirement for socio-economic testing before conducting any water buybacks.
President of the Ricegrowers' Association Peter Herrmann said that they were pleased with the extension, but added that the protections in the Water Act 'ought not to be loosened in any way.'
"Time is the only way to ensure good water saving projects can complete, and communities aren't punished. An extension of time will allow everyone to take a deep breath and I thank the Minister for that foresight," he said.
"In the early years of the Plan, many irrigators coming out of the devastating Millenium Drought were taken advantage of by callous buy-backs. Consequently, it was necessary to put in-place community protections to ensure that level of devastation would never be repeated."
The NSW Irrigator's Council expressed hope that the extension would mean no buybacks in future.
"More time should be used to adopt the innovative ideas put forward by communities to continue to meet the environmental outcomes of the Plan, alongside food and fibre production, without the need for further buybacks," said Acting CEO of NSWIC, Christine Freak.
Meanwhile, Shadow Minister for Water Perin Davey criticised the announcement for being dry on details.
"Unfortunately, despite today's announcement the Basin Plan's deadline will be extended, no one is any the wiser about what the Albanese Government has planned for communities in the Murray Darling Basin," she said.
The National Irrigator's Council have also welcomed the announcement, and called on states to take full advantage of the additional time.
"This timeline extension means Basin communities can avoid the absolute devastation which would come from water buybacks - which would hurt regional communities through job, business and economic losses," said National Irrigator's Council CEO Isaac Jeffrey.
