The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dylan Parks was convicted of possessing an unauthorised pistol after police saw video posted to SnapChat

By The Area News
July 29 2023 - 10:00am
Possessing gel blaster pistol costs man $500
A Griffith man has forfeited a gel blaster pistol and has been fined $500 after police saw a video posted on SnapChat.

Local News

