Yoogali SC heading to Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

Updated July 26 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 1:42pm
Yoogali SC will head to Queanbeyan this weekend for what could be their toughest battle yet when they take on their nearest rivals on the ladder on their turf.

