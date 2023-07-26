Yoogali SC will head to Queanbeyan this weekend for what could be their toughest battle yet when they take on their nearest rivals on the ladder on their turf.
A trip to High Street can be a difficult prospect at the best of times, but with so much on the line this weekend, that will only amp up the atmosphere when the first-grade game kicks off.
Yoogali SC spearhead Darren Bailey is confident his side knows how to deal with the matchday atmosphere.
"That's all a part of the game, and it adds to it," he said.
"I think we have all been around long enough to know that we can deal with that kind of pressure situation, and hopefully we can do the same this weekend."
Heading into the weekend, Yoogali SC is leading the race for promotion, nine points ahead of the Queanbeyan City outfit and the three points on offer this weekend could become crucial at the end of the season.
While the lead at the top has some outside the club saying they are favourites for promotion at the end of the season, that thought hasn't entered the club.
"There is no talk at the club around that at the moment," he said.
"At the end of the day, we are just taking it game by game. Any team can beat any team, as we have seen already this year, so we are just going in with the same mindset that we have every weekend."
RELATED
This game is the second of the third and final round of fixtures, and Queanbeyan City still has a game in hand against Wagga City Wanderers; Yoogali knows that Queanbeyan will come out firing, looking to close that gap at the top.
On the positive, the club will be heading across with almost an unchanged line-up, with only Jacob Donadel missing the clash through suspension.
The meeting at High Street earlier in the season saw Queanbeyan come away with a 2-1 win before the return fixture at Solar Mad Stadium resulted in a 5-1 win for Yoogali.
"They are always solid at home, and they are always up for the challenge, and we are going to have to make sure that we match that," he said.
"Games like this can swing the momentum either way, so we have to go out there and be professional."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.