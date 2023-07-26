The battle for top spot will take centre stage at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday when the Black and Whites play host to defending premiers Leeton.
The Panthers will come into the game hoping to replicate their dominant second half performance from last weekend but know they face a tougher test up against a Leeton side who have only lost once in 2023.
For the Black and Whites, their strength comes through their big bodies in the middle of the park, which has only been bolstered by the signing of Chris Latu during their three-week break.
That was where they were able to get success against the Mallee Men last weekend, and once they get a roll on, they will be tough to stop.
For Leeton, their success has come from a powerful left edge featuring Beniel Qereqeretabua, Sebastian Blackett and Billy Rabua. Leeton has scored the majority of their points from that side of the field, and Qereqeretabua has been the benefactor of the combination, currently the leading try scorer in the first-grade competition.
Meanwhile, DPC Roosters will look to keep their good momentum heading into the final three games of the season when they head out to Coleambally for the last time this season to take on a Hay Magpies side looking to maintain their gap in the top give.
Yenda will look to close that gap marginally this weekend, but that will be no easy task as they head to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong.
In the final game, TLU Sharks will return to Lake Cargelligo looking to end their wait for a win when they take on Yanco-Wamoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
