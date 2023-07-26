A call is out for all Vietnam ex-servicemen in the area to attend special services in Griffith and Darlington Point next month.
The area will commemorate 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War on August 18, while the RSL sub-branch will also hold a service for Lance Corporal Peter Edward McDuff in Darlington Point.
Lance Corporal McDuff was killed in Nui Dat on September 28, 1967 and is the Griffith region's only veteran to have died in service in Vietnam.
Three Griffith veteran's have shared their reflections on commemorations in the lead up, all agreeing they will be important opportunities to pay tribute.
"Essentially, we are the old diggers now so it seems important we step up to the plate," Mr Walsh said.
He was joined by former national servicemen Hank Veenhuizer and Greg Walton recently to share their thoughts.
"I think this is the first time effort has really been made to commemorate all the guys who served in Vietnam. From the Griffith area there were over 30," Mr Veenhuizer said.
Mr Veenhuizer spent 11 months serving in Vietnam, Mr Walton 12 and Mr Walsh over a year.
"Vietnam Veteran's Day has, in some shape or form, always been commemorated but on a smaller scale, with mostly friends and family," Mr Walsh said.
All three agree the memorial service for Lance Corporal McDuff will be particularly poignant.
"This is the first time they will have a service at a vets grave and I hope many people come together for that," Mr Veenhuizer said.
Mr Walsh said there are a number of other commemorations that were once held for various conflicts which he would also like to see come back to the fore in such a way
"I think it would be a great move if those could come back, certainly with a commemoration and a grave-side service. That could also be expanded to laying poppies," Mr Walsh said.
Griffith RSL sub-branch president, Michael Borg, agrees and says it's important young people, including ex-servicemen from more recent conflicts, carry on such traditions.
"There are a lot of days we would like to see come back, like VP Day and Occupational Forces Day. If it wasn't for the bravery of those who went and fought, none of us would be here," Mr Borg said.
"As a community, we all need to do this. We need to carry it on as Vietnam veterans carried on the traditions of those who fought in Korea as well as the first and second world wars.
"In the Griffith museum there are references to locals being in various conflicts so it's important for our communities we commemorate that as well as pay our respects."
A national commemorative service will be live streamed from the Burley Griffin Room of the Griffith Regional Theatre on Friday August 18 from 10am, with a morning tea to be held half an hour prior.
A short service will be held later that day at the Cenotaph in Memorial Gardens at 4pm.
The Griffith RSL's memorial service for Lance Corporal McDuff will be held August 3 at the Darlington Point Cemetery from 11am.
