The fixtures have been locked in for the Proten Community Cup grand finals, with the undefeated teams in both the men's and women's competition looking to end their season in perfect fashion.
It was a tightly contested preliminary final in the women's game, with Ivanhoe able to secure a spot in the grand final after an 18-10 win over Narrandera.
Bobbi Lee Goolagong crossed twice for the Roosters, with Cherokee Dixon and Shailyn Williams scoring the other tries for Ivanhoe, while Juhleeya Bright and Kiara Crowe scored for Narrandera.
It gives Ivanhoe a shot at redemption after falling to minor premiers Barellan in the major semi-final when the Rams won 16-6.
Barellan has had a great debut season in the women's competition, being well led by captain Monique Higgins, and will be looking to put the icing on the cake of an undefeated season.
Meanwhile, the Roosters were also able to secure passage through to the men's grand final after a convincing 26-4 win over Hillston.
Jonathan Hart, Ethan Harris, Jermaine Dixon, Moe Clune and Cassidy Evans crossed for the Roosters, while Matt Demamiel scored the only try for the Bluebirds.
It will now be a rematch of last year's grand final, and once again, Narrandera will go into the match as favourites after an undefeated season, looking to be the first side to go back-to-back since the Proten Cup commenced.
The action at Goolgowi Sportsground will get underway with the women's clash at 1pm with the men's final to kick off at around 2pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
