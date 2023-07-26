The Griffith Swans were able to pick up points from all five games against Coolamon at Kindra Park, with two games seeing the sides unable to be separated.
The clash between two of the form sides in the A grade competition was one of the games where the sides finished level as when the final whistle sounded, the sides were locked at 45-all.
The result means the Swans stay in third, two points behind the Rovers but do have a five-point lead over Wagga Tigers in fourth.
The other draw was in C Grade, meaning it was the first time the Swans hadn't won in the grade all season as they finished level on 34-all.
Meanwhile, the other three grades were able to come away with wins.
The under-17s were able to move into third place after coming away with a 32-27 win, while B Grade stayed in second after coming away with a 42-34 victory.
A Reserve were able to say inside the top three after they picked up a convincing 41-21 victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
