The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans finish level with Coolamon in Riverina Football Netball League A Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans were able to pick up points from all five games against Coolamon at Kindra Park, with two games seeing the sides unable to be separated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.