The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Four Riverina players to take court for Swifts Academy in Queensland

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four Riverina locals have been named in the Swifts Academy side ahead of the Australian Netball Championships to be held in Moreton Bay next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.