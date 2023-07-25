Four Riverina players to take court for Swifts Academy in Queensland

Four Riverina locals have been named in the Swifts Academy side ahead of the Australian Netball Championships to be held in Moreton Bay next month.
Wagga's Ali Miller and Sophie Fawns, Barellan's Jess Conlan, and Tumut's Grace Whyte will all take the court for Swifts.
Whyte will make her ANC debut, while the others return to the team after a successful 2022 campaign.
The competition features 11 teams from across the country including several Super Netball affiliated academy teams.
The Swifts side features the best players from the NSW Premier League competition where Conlan, Miller, and Whyte have been playing.
Meanwhile Fawns remained a mainstay in Swifts top squad, earning herself a contract at the end of 2022 and featuring in their grand final side.
Whyte has been playing with the Manly Warringah Sapphires, while Conlan, and Miller have been working together on court with ERNA Hawks.
With just one game left in the Premier League season, Hawks and Sapphires occupy the top two ladder positions.
The Australian Netball Championships begin August 21 and runs to August 27.
After a two year recess due to COVID-19, the competition returned last year in a new format having previously been known as the Australian Netball League.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
