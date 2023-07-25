Griffith will look to bounce back strongly this weekend as they host Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Exies Oval.
After entering round 14 in top spot, a 23-point loss to Coolamon saw the Swans drop to third on the Riverina League ladder.
With so little separating the top few sides, Swans' stand-in coach Sam Daniel knew the importance of getting back on the winners list on Saturday against the Lions.
"You say the same thing every week that you need to win this weekend," Daniel said.
"It's certainly no different this weekend and obviously Ganmain are flying and they are now on top.
"So it's another huge game but it's been that way all season."
The Swans handed the Lions a rare 65-point loss at Ganmain Sportsground when the two sides met back in round two however Daniel was well aware Griffith would welcome a completely different Lions outfit to Exies Oval this weekend.
"I think it'll be a vastly different side to what we played early on," he said.
"Ganmain have played the same way for 10 years as they're hard at the footy, skilled and got really good marking options so we are expecting a really tough contest on the weekend.
"We got on top of them a fair bit in that first round so I'd think they'd be keen to make amends for that as well."
One of those marking options is Lions' captain Ben Walsh who has enjoyed a successful two-week stint up forward which has seen him kick 13 goals.
Jacob Olsson will also return from suspension to face the Swans and it'll be interesting to see how the Lions line up on Saturday.
The Swans' back six have been outstanding this year and Daniel knew they would need to be at their best to nullify the influence of the pair.
"We will certainly have plans," he said.
"But we will have to wait and see how they line up as well.
"Obviously Ben Walsh is a star of the competition and probably just as dangerous in the back line as he is forward so we will certainly have to come prepared."
The loss to the Hoppers over the weekend was the second time that the Swans have gone down to Coolamon this year.
Coolamon are the only side that Griffith have not defeated this season and despite their 0-2 record Daniel dismissed the thought that they were a bogey side.
"No I don't think so," he said.
"Obviously it's hard to go and win at Kindra or anyone else's home ground and at the 18-minute mark we had a shot to go in front.
"So the game was certainly there to be won but they just executed better late in the term.
"We are still really confident with our side and Coolamon may have got us twice, but I don't think that plays into our head as we had genuine opportunities to win that game."
Daniel described the game against the Hoppers as finals like and said that the experience of contests like that were invaluable for the young Swans' side.
"We've had a core group over the last two or three years that haven't experienced what finals are like," he said.
"To have this three-week block is invaluable for our young guys to get a taste of what it's going to be like, providing we make it of course.
"We are only six points from being out but that's finals as well and you go into the weekend with that level of pressure and expectation.
"So to continually do that over the next few weeks will hold our group in good stead."
