Police tracked down a stolen Mitsubishi after the driver attempted to flee late at night

Updated July 25 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle

Police have tracked down a stolen vehicle, after the driver drew attention by fleeing late at night.

