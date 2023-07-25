Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle

Police have tracked down a stolen vehicle, after the driver drew attention by fleeing late at night.
Just after midnight on July 21, police were patrolling Palla Street and following a red Mitsubishi Eclipse when the vehicle suddenly accelerated and fled from the police.
Police, now on alert, searched the area for the vehicle before locating it crashed into a fence at the intersection of Carrathool and Barellan Streets.
A 30-year-old man was spotted a short distance away hiding in some bushes, while a registration check on the car confirmed that it was stolen.
The man was arrested on the spot, and taken to Griffith Police Station the next day after being refused bail.
He will appear in Griffith Local Court on September 6.
