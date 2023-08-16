The committee behind a plan to develop accommodation for cancer patients getting treatment in Griffith have engaged an architect to begin putting ideas to paper.
The Griffith Cancer Therapy Accommodation Committee have been quietly working towards their goal after getting a pledge on the eve of this year's state election to fund feasibility studies.
The funding announced is being used to make a strong and sustainable business case for the project.
Committee chairman Brian Bortolin said to get the pledge there was 20 letters from surrounding councils, service clubs and Member for Murray Helen Dalton plus a rough design plan.
Mr Bortolin said the architect would work to bring all the pieces together, which would eventually see around 20 units built and furnished with the support of Griffith and MIA businesses.
Support staff would operate the facility. Finding an appropriate location close to the city's amenities and the hospital is one of the key challenges facing the committee.
Mr Bortolin said the committee's next goal was to secure support from towns and regions likely to be sending patients for treatment.
However he said there was a strong economic benefit for Griffith as well - with the organisation operating the facility to be a not-for-profit.
"We want it to be comfortable for patients and welcoming environment," Mr Bortolin said.
Committee treasurer Sabastian Schimizzi said he hoped the Griffith community would contribute through the whole process from developing the final plans through to furnishing and operation.
"Input into what we can do to help create a welcoming and safe environment is welcome," Mr Schimizzi said.
Mr Schimizzi said creating the business case was the next part of the process, which would support efforts to obtain further funding.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
