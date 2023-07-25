Murrumbidgee Regional High School is hard at work raising money to offer Pacific Islander students opportunities and chances that they may have been forced to miss out on otherwise.
The latest of these fundraising efforts is a special movie screening of Taika Waititi's "Red, White and Brass" on July 27, at Griffith City Cinemas. The school is hosting the film in a collaboration with the cinema for one night only.
Pacific Islander Community Liaison Officer Nau Mahe explained how important these classes were.
"In the past, it's sent kids to sport, art classes, music camps. We just recently had our volleyball team go to Sydney for the state final series. In the past, our team has made it to that level but we weren't physically able to get there," she said.
"We've got those excursions that the Pasifika program helps subsidise, and we also help provide things like uniforms, sporting things, graduation tickets. Whatever the Pasifika students and families need, we try and help with."
Ms Mahe cited the volleyball trip as a good example of the program's successes - managing to subsidise student costs to just $100 that covered transport, accommodation, registration and food for several days during the competition.
"That's why it's important. We wouldn't have been able to get them there in the past ... Without the Pasifika program, a lot of our students miss out."
The film isn't being screened either at the cinema or even in the Riverina outside of the fundraiser, and Ms Mahe extended her thanks to Dominic Giorgi at the cinemas for securing the film.
Directed by Damon Fepulea'i, "Red, White and Brass" is a feel-good comedy centring on the real-life story of a group of Tongan rugby fans trying to sneak their way into the Rugby World Cup by forming a marching band, despite none of them having played before.
The school and Pasifika program isn't hoping to hit a specific goal, but selling over 150 tickets will mean they get a slightly higher cut per ticket sold.
Tickets are now available from the MRHS front office or through Eventbrite.
