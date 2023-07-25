The Area News
The 23rd annual Muso's Ball is just weeks away, and musicians in town are getting keen

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated July 25 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Griffith Musicians Club president Michael Pfitzner. Picture by Vincent Dwyer
Musicians around town are all gearing up for the next annual Musician's Ball, presented by the Griffith Musician's Club for the 23rd time.

