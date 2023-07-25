Musicians around town are all gearing up for the next annual Musician's Ball, presented by the Griffith Musician's Club for the 23rd time.
The ball, a highlight of the year for the GMC, will be bringing six local bands to the Yoogali Club on August 18, along with the winner of the Young Musician of the Year award providing ambient music as guests enter.
Griffith Musicians Club president Michael Pfitzner said that after the return of the ball last year, everyone was very excited for this year.
"We're all pretty excited to stick it on again. Trying to get a few people coming along, ticket sales are starting to get going," he said.
"All the chatter after last year's one was that people are excited to be back and have the ball again, so there's a good bit of excitement."
Young flautist Anthony Bethe will be providing the music at the start of the night, after becoming the Griffith Young Musician of the Year in April, while the six bands providing the main event promise a wide range of genres and styles.
"There'll be something for everybody, there's a really good mix of styles, and tunes from the modern stuff you hear on the radio, to classic 70s, 80s and 90s rock," said Mr Pfitzner.
"If there's a night out that people have been saving for, the Muso's Ball always delivers."
The six local bands include a few existing groups and mainstays like the Madcoats and Mersey Beats, as well as a few solo artists from the Griffith Musicians Club that have partnered up for the night.
The 23rd annual Muso's Ball will be at the Yoogali Club on August 18, at 6.30pm. A strict formal dress code applies, and tickets are now available from the Riverina Documents Centre on Banna Avenue.
