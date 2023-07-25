It's a film phenomena sweeping the globe, and it has made it's way to Griffith.
The release of potentially the two biggest blockbusters of the year, Barbie and Oppenheimer, brought moviegoers to Griffith City Cinemas in droves at the weekend.
The craze, dubbed Barbenheimer, has become a social media sensation, with the simultaneous release of both films sparking a cause for celebration.
Griffith City Cinemas assistant manager, Stephanie Bertoldo, said Friday in particular proved a sight to see, with residents and families alike turning out in costume to see the films.
"People made a day out of it, coming out dressed in pinks and the like for Barbie and then coming back in the evening dressed in period clothing for Oppenheimer. It was great to see," she said.
"I'd say our sales would have been on par with bigger cinemas like Wagga's, with the theatres constantly full and long queues at times. One session was just a few tickets short of being sold out.
"For Barbie on the Friday, I'd say we would have sold around a thousand tickets over the day. Oppenheimer wasn't too far behind, but I think Barbie has been the contender so far."
Judging by the feedback, Ms Bertoldo says Barbie has been the driving force behind the popularity of both films, or at least in Griffith.
"I think Barbie was definitely one everyone seemed to be waiting for, and Oppenheimer has been put in the spotlight because of Barbie. That's because everybody knows Barbie because the toys have been around for decades so that brings in a range of age groups," she said.
"On the other hand, Oppenheimer is something that appeals to those interested in history and who know the story, as well as fans of Christopher Nolan's films.
"I'm a bit of history buff myself which is why I've already seen Oppenheimer, whereas Barbie is one I'm happy to get around to when ready."
Ms Bertoldo said while it's not the first time movies have brought fans in the masses to the cinemas, this has certainly been the most unexpected.
"Marvel films and things like Star Wars generally bring in a lot of people who like to dress like their favorite characters. But I can't say I was expecting something along those lines for Barbie and Oppenheimer in Griffith, and it's probably the first time since Dine and Discover we've had such crowds," she said.
"I think it's a terrific thing for the culture of our cinema and the atmosphere and excitement that goes with seeing a film."
She added it has been a welcome change from the popularity of online streaming platforms like Netflicks and Stan.
"During COVID times everyone was waiting for films to come out online and I think that has hung on a bit," she said.
"There used to be an urgency around seeing a film in the cinema as soon as it came out, and that's what seems to be happening now with Barbenheimer so it's very welcome."
