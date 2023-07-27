LOCAL LEADER: Griffith to be highlighted at Soroptimist International's convention

Soroptimist International members around the world work to empower women and girls through awareness, action and advocacy.
Four of our members are now in Ireland ready to attend the Soroptimist International Convention in Dublin.
The theme of the convention is "Challenge the Future" and will bring together speakers from across the globe. The convention program will also consist of seminars, workshops, round table discussion and poster sessions.
Our "100 Bikes for Samoa" poster, which visually tells the story of our 100 Acts of Kindness project, was selected to be displayed at the convention. A proud achievement for our club and our amazing creative design team.
Griffith Soroptimists recently provided support for the delivery of Moorambilla Voices workshops for our school students. Michelle Leonard, OAM, worked with over 200 students to provide workshops focussed on music literacy, singing and body percussion.
Several students were then offered places in the 2023 MV residency camps and gala concert, a great opportunity to grow both artistically and personally for our youth.
Two of our members attended the official opening of the new Tresillian Centre in Griffith.
This centre will provide much needed support for new mothers and families, and we look forward to an ongoing supportive relationship with this organisation.
Planning continues for the delivery of a self-defence course for women and girls during September. Stay tuned.
Do you have a suggestion for a local project? Email us at sigriffith@siswp.org
