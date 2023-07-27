The Area News
Home/Community/Community News

Griffith to be highlighted at Soroptimist International's convention

By Libby Trembath
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Griffith to be highlighted at Soroptimist International's convention
LOCAL LEADER: Griffith to be highlighted at Soroptimist International's convention

Soroptimist International members around the world work to empower women and girls through awareness, action and advocacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.