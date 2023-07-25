Yoogali SC will feel like they let two points slip away after conceding two late goals against ANU FC in Capital Premier League under 23s.
It was a tightly contested first half as neither side was able to break through, with the two teams entering the break at nil-all.
The home side was able to take a somewhat surprise lead after a Jordan Baveresco cross caught the ANU keeper in two minds, and Jake Fattore was on hand to knock the ball into the back of the net.
It was 2-0 for the home side shortly after as Stefan Donadel was able to get a dangerous ball into the box that was turned onto the crossbar and over the ANU keeper by one of his own defenders, and Mohammed Ali Khanoussi was there to turn in the rebound.
ANU were able to pull a goal back with 13 minutes remaining before they pulled back level from the penalty spot to see the sides share the points with a 2-all draw.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
