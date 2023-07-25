The Griffith Blacks women's side will enter the SIRU finals series with confidence, having picked up their second win in succession after their clash with CSU Reddies.
It was a commanding start, and the Blacks were able to carry that intensity on their way to another convincing win, having picked up the minor premiership with last weekend's win.
Sophia Kelsey, Jacklyn Vidler, Seigia Seukeni, Fay Saula, Cornelia Tanielu and Mele Lolotonga all found their way over as the Blacks headed into finals with a 42-7.
The Blacks will take on Waratahs in the major semi-final, looking to become the first side into the women's grand final on August 12.
It has been a mixed bag for the Griffith side against the Wagga side as they took a win at Exies Oval before making the trip to Conolly Rugby Park and falling to their only defeat of the season just over a month ago.
The two sides will meet once more at Conolly Rugby Park, with the game to kick off at 12.40pm on field one on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
