LOCAL LEADER: 'Dying to Know' encourages tough conversations to be had now

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is partnering with the MLHD palliative care specialist team to present an information session on 'Dying to Know Day' which is an annual campaign held on August 8.
The Dying to Know campaign first began in 2013 and has continued to grow each year.
It is a significant day that encourages adults of all stages of life to take individual action, hold an event or gathering and a whole lot more to improve their knowledge around choices for their end-of-life.
Dying to Know Day is about encouraging those very 'tough conversations' now, to reduce the anguish, distress and grief experienced by loved ones later.
The community is invited to a free event on Tuesday August 8 at the Griffith City Library from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Palliative clinical nurse specialists will provide information on the palliative care service, Dying to Know Day and advance care planning.
READ MORE
The palliative care grief and bereavement counsellor will discuss pre-death grief and bereavement and the supports available for grief and loss.
A funeral director will discuss all that is required to plan for a funeral, the different sorts of farewells that can be held and the support that is provided to families in their time of grief.
Don't be afraid to have those difficult conversations with your family as they will be forever grateful that you did. Bring a friend or family member, share a cuppa and be informed. For more information contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.