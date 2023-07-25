Hanwood's Leonard Cup side has picked up their 10th straight win of the 2023 season after coming away from their clash with South Wagga with the three points.
The Hanwood side was without a number of regulars for the Saturday night clash, but that did little to slow the momentum from the Griffith-based side.
It didn't take long for the Hanwood side to find the back of the net as Nicola Zanotto opened the scoring after 11 minutes.
The visitors looked to put the game to bed early as Isabella Sartor came off the bench to score her side's second, while Zanotto added her second to have Hanwood leading 3-0 after half an hour.
Johane Oberholzer pushed that lead out to 4-0 on the brink of halftime and saw Hanwood have one hand on the three points.
That grip was made stronger just six minutes after the break as Zanotto completed her hat-trick, and while South Wagga pulled a goal back, Hanwood came away with their 10th straight win with a 5-1 win.
The victory means that Hanwood is now six points clear at the top of the table, ahead of Tolland.
RELATED
Meanwhile, the Madden Shield side has kept their hopes of reaching a top-two finish alive after picking up their third win in five games.
After the sides entered the break locked at nil-all, it wasn't until the 79th minute that the deadlock was broken when Anita Cimador found the back of the net.
The floodgates opened from there as Cimador scored a second six minutes later before Laura Andreazza made it a 3-0 win.
The Hanwood ladies' side will return home this weekend as the Madden side take on Tolland while the Leonard Cup side takes on Cootamundra.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.