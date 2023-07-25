West Wyalong has put one hand on the Group 20 League Tag minor premiership with a six-point lead forming at the top of the standings.
The Mallee Chicks looked to keep their unbeaten season going as they made the trip to Solar Mad Stadium to take on the Black and Whites.
It was a fast start for the visitors as they got over within the first two minutes as Caitlin Kelly scored her first try of the afternoon.
After putting pressure on the West Wyalong defence and after forcing a repeat set, the Panthers were finally able to hit the scoreboard when Moerai Makonia stepped through the Mallee Chicks defence to lock the score at 4-all.
The West Wyalong side was able to retake the lead after some confusion from the Black and Whites defence over a tag as Kelly got across for her second.
A mistake from the kick-off was capitalised on by the Panthers as Tangata Toru dived over in the corner to see the score locked up at 8-all at the break.
The Mallee Chicks looked to put the game away early in the second half as Kelly scored her third of the afternoon while Braela Bell crossed under the posts just four minutes later.
Kelly put the icing on the cake with her fourth and fifth tries of the afternoon as the Mallee Chicks came away with a 26-8 win.
The battle remains tight for the remaining spot in the top three, with both Leeton and Yenda coming away with victories.
It was a fast start for the Greens on home turf as Elli Gill was able to score two tries within the first five minutes against Hay.
Jessie Carter scored twice for Hay either side of a try to Taylah Axtill to keep the Magpies within striking distance.
Axtill scored two quick tries before halftime, while Makayla Bradshaw wrapped the game up midway through the second half as Leeton came away with a 32-12 win.
Yenda stayed level on points with the Greens after coming away with a victory over TLU Sharks.
Dylan Javens, Alannah Starr, Jenna Richards and Neda Amiatu crossed to see the Blueheelers come away with a 22-0 win.
A double to Tamsin Hughes has helped DPC Roosters jump into the top five after a 42-0 victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
