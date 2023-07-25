The Area News
West Wyalong firming as Group 20 League Tag title favourites

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 10:52am
West Wyalong has put one hand on the Group 20 League Tag minor premiership with a six-point lead forming at the top of the standings.

