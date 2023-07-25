The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

SEM model success unveiled at MLHD forum

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured at last week's forum in Wagga is Parliamentary secretary for regional health Dr Michael Holland, Murrumbidgee regional training hub associate professor Paul Mara, MLHD CEO Jill Ludford, Finley GP Dr Alam Yoosuff and Murrumbidgee Rural Generalist Training Pathway program director Professor Len Bruce. Picture supplied
Pictured at last week's forum in Wagga is Parliamentary secretary for regional health Dr Michael Holland, Murrumbidgee regional training hub associate professor Paul Mara, MLHD CEO Jill Ludford, Finley GP Dr Alam Yoosuff and Murrumbidgee Rural Generalist Training Pathway program director Professor Len Bruce. Picture supplied

A ground-breaking model to attract GPs and doctors to the bush, first trialed in the MIA, is set to be expanded across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.