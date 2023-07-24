A new group aims to extend a helping hand to families looking to form connections and networks, be it those who have children or who are expecting.
Griffith mother and student doula, Kylie Zandona, hopes to establish the support group - Mums Meeting Mums - for mothers and their partners as a means to form friendships and connections with others.
Mrs Zandona, who is the founder of Kylie the Doula which specialises in pregnancy, birth and postpartum support, was inspired to create the group after hearing of a large number of families new to the area struggling to form bonds with other parents.
"The goal is to help those families who might be having difficulty establishing mum or dad friend connections," Mrs Zandona said.
"Having someone to reach out to and share tips and information, as well as broaden their friendship circle, is crucial when you're an expecting or current parent.
"In the community, we have a lot of people from not only other countries but also cities who are new to the area and are away from their regular network of friends and family.
"In speaking with other mums, I've identified a need for an opportunity for parents to connect with each other and this group is a means to provide that."
She is especially eager to provide support to families who might be experiencing postpartum anxiety and depression, having dealt with this herself.
"There is a sense of isolation that comes with being a new parent because it is such a big change, especially for someone who might be used to working full-time," she said.
"Getting people together over a coffee or time at the park, forming new adult friendships and building each other up is a really beneficial and beautiful thing."
She said around 20 people have already shown interest in the group, and expects the success of the first meeting will determine whether others can occur going forward.
"If I only get five people come along, then that's five new people who can have others to talk to and socialise with," she said.
"The meetings will be very casual, family-friendly and in a safe, central space.
"Anyone can come along, whether they are expecting or already have a family."
The first meeting of Mums Meeting Mums will be held at the Griffith City Library on August 3 from 10:30am.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
