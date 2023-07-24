The Area News
St Albans bringing top regional wind musicians to city with Arachnids, Kids and Diversions

By Allan Wilson
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 12:36pm
Regionally renowned wind musicians Fran and Keith Griffin will play as part of the upcoming 'Arachnids, Kids and Diversions' concert on August 6. Pictures, supplied
A concert evoking the theme of 'creepy crawlies' is set to showcase at Griffith's St Albans Cathedral early next month.

