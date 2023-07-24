A concert evoking the theme of 'creepy crawlies' is set to showcase at Griffith's St Albans Cathedral early next month.
It's hoped the concert, 'Arachnids, Kids and Diversions' will make headway inspiring local youngsters to flex their musical muscles to the possibilities of what sounds have to offer.
The Griffith Cathedral will host Riverina musicians Kara Williams, along with Fran and Keith Griffin in their performance as Music for Wind Trio.
The melodies will incorporate the sounds of the flute, clarinet, oboe and saxophone to illustrate Fran Griffin's 'Arachnophobia', conjuring the personalities of a variety of well-known Australian spiders such as the St Andrew's Cross, the Gold Orb Weaver and the Huntsman.
The piece was the winner of Clotilde Rosa Prize, an International Composing Competition of Entre Madeiras Trio.
The concert will also include pieces from well-known French composer Jacques Ibert, and an English audience favourite Sir Malcolm Arnold.
In an effort to encourage young musicians in the region, the Trio have arranged that those under the age of 18 be granted free admission.
Adult tickets will be $25 and can be purchased at the door on the day of the event on August 6 at 2pm.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
