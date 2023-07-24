Phone signals, emergency departments aren't luxuries

It's an almost universal truth if you live in rural areas you'll need a mobile phone signal and better access to health services.
Across the western Riverina the 3G signal is set to end with people concerned the change will plunging some areas back into the black spots that they might have escaped.
And while 4G and 5G services are designed to support more varied services, being able to access emails or apps takes a back seat to being able to make a phone call.
In the region's south, a hospital's emergency department has been closed after Murrumbidgee Local Health District ran the ruler over the usage of the service, and the cost of providing it.
Providing health services isn't cheap in the bush and that's before you consider the challenge of staffing those health services.
But there are concerns the closure of Jerilderie's emergency department will put more pressure on other departments in Griffith, Deniliquin and Finley.
Even getting there is going to be a challenge if you can't raise help using a mobile phone, or the journey is so long that it complicates the help you may receive.
We live in an area that produces much of the food the nation relies on (when we've got the water), mobile phone coverage and access for help in an emergency aren't luxuries.
The basics for modern life shouldn't be determined by postcodes.
Declan Rurenga, editor
