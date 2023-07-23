The Area News
Yenda see off TLU Sharks in Group 20 First Grade

By Liam Warren
Updated July 23 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:47pm
The Yenda Blueheelers have kept their finals hopes alive after coming away with a narrow 16-10 win over TLU Sharks at Wade Park.

