The Yenda Blueheelers have kept their finals hopes alive after coming away with a narrow 16-10 win over TLU Sharks at Wade Park.
The Blueheelers used their size to their advantage, with Joe Rovere scoring twice to get the home side out to an early 10-0 lead.
The Sharks were able to hit back after Cameron Clarke found his way over as the Sharks looked to stay within striking range before Yenda was able to restore their advantage when Henry Taylor found his way over.
TLU hit back once more when Wendall Kirby found his way over, but they couldn't close the gap further as Yenda picked up two vital points in their quest to return to first-grade finals.
The Blueheelers now find themselves just two points behind Hay, who were handed a footballing lesson by top-of-the-table Leeton.
The Yenda side does have a game in hand over the Magpies, but that won't be easy against the Black and Whites.
Yenda's for and against may also come back to bite them as they are 44 points worse off on differential.
