DPC Roosters have boosted their for and against for a second straight weekend with a mercy-rule win over Yanco-Wamoon.
It was always going to be a high-scoring game for the Roosters, and they made the best possible start as Thomas Fattore found his way over after just three minutes.
The Hawks were able to hit back almost straight away as Rowan Matthews found his way over, but the Roosters were able to run away with the game from there.
Samuel Storey scored two tries in the space of three minutes, set the tone, while Jon Huggett followed him across shortly after to see the Roosters out to a 22-4 lead.
Adam McCann, Guy Thompson and Joe Peato scored before the halftime break as the Roosters were heading towards securing an early shower, but the Hawks scored the final points of the first half to trail 38-8 at the break.
Thomas Bowditch crossed just three minutes after the halftime interval, and once again, that set the tone for DPC.
McCann scored two tries in the space of eight minutes to bring his total for the day to three before Bowditch scored his second shortly after.
Isaac Railo scored the final points of the day to see the game called off with 17 minutes still to be played, with the Roosters coming away with a 66-8 victory.
The Roosters weren't the only side to come away with a mercy rule win this weekend as Leeton picked up a 60-0 win over Hay, with Beniel Qereqeretabua scoring three tries while Cameron Bruest and Will Barnes scored two each.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
