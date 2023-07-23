It took a while for the Black and Whites to find their stride after an extended break, but once they did, they were able to blow West Wyalong away at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Panthers were forced to defend multiple sets on their own line but were able to hold the Mallee Men out until they were finally able to break through when Tom Connors crossed in the corner.
The lead was short-lived as the Panthers were able to restore parity on the scoreboard after reversing the play, Stephen Broome threw a dummy and ran through the gap to score and send the sides in level at 6-all.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka felt the first half was what he expected after having a prolonged period without games.
"That's what happens when you don't have consistent footy. It has been a long time coming for us to get back out there," he said.
"The first half was always going to be a bit of a grind because we have just been tackling each other for the past three weeks.
" We did it tough in the first half, but the second half was really good."
It was a quick start for the Panthers after the break, as George Broome was able to win the race for a chip, and the home side was able to run away with the game from there.
A 10-minute period of dominance from the Black and Whites all but put the game to bed as Epeli Sereukabaivata scored a double while Adam Twigg, Solo Toru and George Broome found their way over to see their side take a 38-6 lead with nine minutes remaining.
That wasn't the end of the scoring for the Black and Whites, as some slick ball movement on the left-hand side saw Sereukabaivata complete his hat-trick.
The Mallee Men were able to get a late consolation after Logan Collins raced 70 metres to score, but the Black and Whites showed their class with a 44-12 victory.
Lavaka felt that the second-half performance shows what his side is capable of at their best.
"We spoke about the confidence that we have within ourselves as a team," he said.
"We know what we can do and what we are capable of, and the second half really showed that."
It sets up a tantalising match next weekend as Leeton make the trip to Solar Mad Stadium to take on the Panthers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
