LEETON'S Parkview Public School has claimed many titles during its time, but it can now say for certain it is the home of "Australia's best beanie".
The school was part of the almost-viral, social media online competition made famous by Cobrapparel, the business responsible for the design and manufacturing of not just Parkview Public's beanie, but many others across the Riverina region and country.
Every year the business operates the "best beanie competition" where its customers compete in a round-robin contest for the best designed and most enthusiastic schools, clubs, and businesses.
This is conducted on social media, with Parkview Public successfully making its way through the round-robin fixture to take part in the finals.
Through voting on Facebook and Instagram, the school eventually claimed a win in the grand final against Receding Airline.
Over the course of 24 hours, the school notched up a stunning 5556 votes in the grand final, which not only has them lay claim to the "best beanie in Australia" title, but they will also take ownership of a new trailer, courtesy of Cobrapparel.
The beanie itself encompasses the school's colours of green, grey and white, with the logo proudly sitting front and centre.
The beanie was popular before the competition, but requests for further orders of the winter staple soon started coming in, with another shipment expected to arrive at the end of this week
Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin said the competition was all in good fun, but as it wore on so too did the competitive spirit of staff, parents and the wider Leeton shire community.
Posts were being shared left, right and centre across social media by those with an affiliation with the school, those who have had one in the past and even those just wanted to see Parkview claim the chocolates.
The old-school method of handing out flyers with how-to-vote for Parkview on them were deployed, with QR codes even used to take voters to the direct link.
READ MORE
"Our parents and staff were fantastic, it's a real credit to them because they really took it on board and just ran with it," Mr Irvin said.
"We had people at the MCG handing out flyers, at Woolies in town.
"I was at state age netball, so we were doing it there too. I think it shows the pride people have in our school and the community.
"'Leetonians' are pretty parochial about anything that's Leeton.
"When you put the tag 'Australia's best beanie', I think the competitiveness comes out a bit, but it was all in good fun."
Mr Irvin said the school will also have plenty of use for the trailer across many different facets and activities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.