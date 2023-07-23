BARELLAN kept their Farrer League finals dream alive with a 43-point win over North Wagga at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Only four points separated the two teams at half-time but Barellan lifted when it counted to run away 10.15 (75) to 4.8 (32) victors.
Charles Sturt University's upset of ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek meant the Two Blues didn't move into the top five as expected, but they banked another win and set up a massive clash with the Bushpigs next week.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder was happy to overcome a tough contest against the Saints.
"It was one of those games where (at half-time) we were still up and North Wagga were probably going in happy with how they were going whereas we knew we had more in us but they didn't allow us to spread, they were constantly putting numbers behind the footy, trying to slow us and it restricted our ball movement," Lawder said.
"We did open them up at times and had some sloppy errors but that's full credit to North Wagga, they cracked in.
"It was one of the toughest games we've had for a while, to be honest. It was good. You've got to win games of footy and at the end of the day it doesn't matter how many points you win by, you've just got to get the win."
Emerson Cody was best-on-ground with a brilliant display in defence, while midfielder Jason Taylor continued his strong second half of the year with another big game.
Riley Irvin was another standout, moving back into the ruck and playing well.
It keeps Barellan within a win of the top five with just three rounds remaining and they host fifth-placed CSU next Saturday.
Barellan have not played finals since their return to the Farrer League in 2015 and Lawder said the entire community is looking forward to the opportunity in front of the Two Blues.
"It is a massive game," he said.
"We've probably found ourselves in similar positions the last couple of years and we might have faulted but we're still cracking on.
"Obviously next week against CSU is a massive, massive game. Not just for the team, but the club and the community.
"It's good, it's exciting, I think everyone is excited for the contest next week. We can't wait."
One player that won't be there is Lucas Irvin. He missed the win over North Wagga due to suspension but he is out for potentially the season with a broken hand.
As for North Wagga, Matt Thomas led the way for the Saints and kicked a couple of goals, while Bailey Clark and Josh Thompson created plenty of run and were good for the home team.
Lawder was so impressed by the rebuilding Saints that he asked for the opportunity to speak to their playing group after the game.
"Geez they were impressive," he said.
"Obviously we blew it away in the second half a little but that was a hard-fought game.
"I don't do it often but I went up and spoke to the North Wagga team after the game, just to say well done lads. It's not all about wins and losses. If you apply yourself, you can hold your heads high and walk off with your heads held high.
"It was an absolute ripping contest."
The reserve grade game between the two clubs was called off early due to an injury. Early reports were that the Barellan player had improved
