The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Barellan produce big second half to defeat North Wagga by 43 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 23 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan's Riley Irvin gets over North Wagga's William Harper in the ruck at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Barellan's Riley Irvin gets over North Wagga's William Harper in the ruck at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

BARELLAN kept their Farrer League finals dream alive with a 43-point win over North Wagga at McPherson Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.