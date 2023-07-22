An elderly woman has died following a horror crash on Saturday afternoon north of Griffith.
Emergency services were called to Boorga Road, Lake Wyangan, about 5-kilometres north of Griffith, on Saturday at about 12.40pm following reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District arrived at the scene to find a Toyota hatchback and Nissan ute had collided.
The driver of the Toyota a 76-year-old woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital where she died.
The driver of the Nissan a 33-year-old man - was treated for minor injuries and taken to the same hospital for mandatory testing.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
