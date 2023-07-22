Kindra Park continues to be a difficult place to play for the Griffith Swans after they fell to a 23-point defeat to Coolamon on Saturday.
The Swans were able to make a strong start to the game with a three-goal to two opening terms and headed to the break with a five-point advantage.
Heading into the main break, the Rovers were able to turn the margin and were able to go on with the game in the second half.
Three goals to one in the third term saw the Coolamon side head into the final change with a 13-point lead.
Another strong term for the home side saw them able the four points with a 13.12 (90) to 9.13 (67) victory.
Bailey Morrissey continues to enjoy his role as a small forward, kicking two goals, as did Alex Page, who was among the Swan's best in the defeat.
The loss means the Swans stay at the top of the table was short-lived, with the teams nearest to them picking up victories.
The Swans have dropped to third after GM was able to jump into first after a 107-point win over Narrandera, while the Bulldogs also leapfrogged the Swans after a 24-point win over Mangoplah CUE.
A quick rebound will be imperative for the Swans, as they are now just a point ahead of Coolamon in the fight for a top-three position.
It was a tough day at the office for the Swans sides as reserve grade was hammered by the undefeated Rovers 16.9 (105) to 2.4 (16), with Mason Ashcroft and Reece Matheson kicking the Griffith side's goals.
The under 17.5s faired slightly better as they fell to a 19-point defeat.
