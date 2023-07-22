The Area News
Griffith Swans fall to Coolamon in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
July 22 2023
Kindra Park continues to be a difficult place to play for the Griffith Swans after they fell to a 23-point defeat to Coolamon on Saturday.

