Griffith Blacks fall to CSU Reddies in SIRU First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
July 22 2023
A difficult 2023 SIRU first-grade campaign has come to a close for the Griffith Blacks after a disappointing loss at the hands of CSU Reddies.

