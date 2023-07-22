A difficult 2023 SIRU first-grade campaign has come to a close for the Griffith Blacks after a disappointing loss at the hands of CSU Reddies.
In their final game of the season, the Griffith side was able to make the most of a strong start as Lachlan Robertson found his way over after just three minutes.
The game took a turn from there as the bounce of the ball, at times literally, went the way of CSU as they were able to get out to a 32-7 lead.
As time wound down, the Blacks were able to get a late consolation try as Solomoni Nabete found his way over to see Griffith's season come to an end with a 32-12 defeat.
It was an all too familiar tale for outgoing coach Chris McGregor, who confirmed that the defeat would be the end of his three-year stint in charge of the Griffith side.
"Let down by a couple of late withdrawals, which has kind of been the story of the season," he said.
"Couldn't be prouder of the 20 odd blokes we took across, and we have made the second-grade and third-grade finals."
McGregor hopes that this season will help the club return to the top of the competition quickly.
"For first grade, it has been a tough year, but with the other two grades in, it shows the club is still developing and going forward," he said.
"We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year with the injuries we had at the start and the retirements as well.
"As a real positive going forward, our young boys have now, instead of playing one or two games of first grade, they are now 10 or 15 games into their first-grade careers.
"That brings the development through a lot quicker. We have a really good core of young blokes that if they can stick together over the next few years within a quick period, we can turn it around and be back to a powerhouse in the first-grade competition."
The second graders went into today's game knowing that they'd need to come away with a win against CSU to keep their season alive.
They were able to do just that as a double to Colby Edis and a try each to Kapeli Scanlan, Liam Martin and Christian Timoti gave the Griffith side a 27-24 victory.
It sets up an elimination final meeting with Tumut next weekend, which will be a compelling match-up with the previous fixtures split at a game each.
Meanwhile, third grade will come into their elimination game off the back of a week off but face a tough task against Ag College.
It will be another clash where both sides have taken wins over each other.
The finals series will get underway at Conolly Rugby Oval with third grade at 9.50am.
Second grade will follow at 11.05am.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
