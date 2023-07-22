It was a commanding way to respond to just their third loss of the season as Yoogali SC put ANU FC to the sword at Solar Mad Stadium.
They would have wanted to make a fast start after their 11-game unbeaten run came to an end and were right on top of the Students at the start of the game.
With just six minutes on the clock, Joey Preece was able to find Darren Bailey with a switch of play, and the Scottish winger was able to blast the ball into the net.
Yoogali were looking to press home their advantage home with another couple of good chances before a cross from Mason Donadel went across the box and found Bailey, and while his shot was straight at the keeper, it was spilled over the line to hand the home side up 2-0 after just 17 minutes.
Bailey, who made the most of the fast start, was happy to see his side make the most of the start.
"I think we always try and start quick, but sometimes it doesn't work," he said.
"Today, we came out with the intensity and took the game from the start."
They held that lead for the rest of the first half and started the second in much the same fashion.
A flick-on at the corner by Preece was turned into the net by an ANU defender seven minutes after the break before Preece was able to score a goal of his own after being picked out by Bailey to make it 4-0 with just over an hour played.
As time wound down, Josh De Rossi was able to make the most of a sloppy goal kick to make it 5-0 and send a message to the rest of the competition.
Bailey was pleased to see his side able to put the loss to Brindabella behind them quickly.
"We hadn't beaten them this year, so it was great to be able to get that done," he said.
"I think it's a great way to start the third round after a defeat last week which wasn't great from us, but that is how you react.
"We just have to move on from this and make it the benchmark from now."
it was the fighting spirit throughout the 90 minutes that stood out for Bailey.
"The defence was brilliant today, a great clean sheet, and Dippa made a couple of great saves," he said.
"Our midfield battled all day and won that battle, and the front line is dangerous in any game and really turned it on today."
Results have also fallen Yoogali's way to see them make a gap at the top of the table once more.
Queanbeyan City was held to a 1-1 draw with Brindabella, which means the Yoogali side is now nine points clear at the top of the table.
The two sides will meet next weekend in Queanbeyan.
