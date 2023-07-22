A group of young musicians met at Griffith Regional Theatre for the day-long 'Find Your Voice' workshop from musical trio True Vibenation.
The group has been running regional workshops for a number of years, however the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them making it out to Griffith before now.
After booking a workshop in Wagga for July 23, they jumped at the chance to run a session in Griffith.
The workshop and jam session was built around the tall order of writing and recording a song from scratch in just one day - and while True Vibenation was there to help, the band emphasised that the ideas and the finished song came from attendees.
Bheki Mkwananzi, or Moody, said that they were there as 'facilitators, not teachers' and as a voice of encouragement.
"We're not trying to come in as the experts - we're learning just as much from these guys."
"Equipment is usually the barrier to entry, but there's also self-doubt ... having people to bounce stuff off or talk to and who can encourage you is big."
He added that he was exceptionally impressed with the chemistry of the group, who had come in and immediately 'clicked' with each other.
"It's a really good group, with a lot of diverse experiences ... everyone's been really keen to jump in and have a go, straight away."
"It's a lot of different styles, but it weirdly just all comes together."
Following the recording, True Vibenation will be sending it off for post-production before returning it to the eager artists.
Alex Pietroboni had an excellent time learning about the songwriting side of things, and recommended the workshops to any rising musicians.
"I've learnt heaps about the producing side, figuring out how to write lyrics and just brainstorm ... it's just been good to have a jam session."
Dwayne Broome played piano on part of the track and wrote a rap verse to lay over the top, and said that it would be good to see Griffith have more workshops and events like it.
"I think Griffith needs to do stuff like this more often. For the youth especially, there's not much for them."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
