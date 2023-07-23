Be surprised by the opportunities here in the local region Advertising Feature

Visit the Yoogali Club on Friday July 28 from 10am until 3pm for the Griffith Employment Expo. Pictures supplied.

The expo is organised and presented by the Griffith Business Chamber.

The event is for active job seekers as well as high school students from year 9 up.

This year's expo will be on Friday July 28 from 10am until 3pm at the Yoogali Club, and entry is free.

Head along, discover and learn about different industries and career opportunities. Furthermore, if you're ready to start soon, you should bring your resume, apply for jobs and connect with local businesses.



The expo has a long list of exhibitors that you can visit and talk to, greatly increasing your chances of finding something that both interests and suits you.

"The event was established in 2022 in reaction to the workforce crisis our business community was facing and has continued to evolve and expand," said Griffith Business Chamber secretary Amanda Quarisa.



"The purpose of the expo is to promote and encourage career opportunities available within different industries, promote any job vacancies available and highlight skills gaps in your industry.

