"Employment expos bring together numerous employers and organisations from various industries under one roof," said Griffith Business Chamber secretary Amanda Quarisa.
"This means that job seekers can interact with multiple companies and explore a wide range of job opportunities in a single event."
The expo "also provides the opportunity for job seekers to meet employers face-to-face allowing job seekers to make a stronger impression, showcase their skills and qualifications, and establish a connection with recruiters."
Plus, there will be free one-on-one sessions available with an experienced consultant to review your resume or give you some interview practice.
Exhibitors at the expo will include those in the building and construction industries, various trades, engineering and fabrication firms, retail and hospitality employers, manufacturers of different products, wine producers, fish producers and other agricultural sectors, legal service providers, employment agencies, emergency services, early learning centres, and many more, any of whom could be just the right fit for your aspirations.
This year's expo will be on Friday July 28 from 10am until 3pm at the Yoogali Club, and entry is free.
Head along, discover and learn about different industries and career opportunities. Furthermore, if you're ready to start soon, you should bring your resume, apply for jobs and connect with local businesses.
The expo has a long list of exhibitors that you can visit and talk to, greatly increasing your chances of finding something that both interests and suits you.
The event is organised and presented by the Griffith Business Chamber
"The event was established in 2022 in reaction to the workforce crisis our business community was facing and has continued to evolve and expand," said Griffith Business Chamber secretary Amanda Quarisa.
"The purpose of the expo is to promote and encourage career opportunities available within different industries, promote any job vacancies available and highlight skills gaps in your industry.
"The event is also aimed at exposing businesses and/or industries to not only job seekers, but students and others seeking a career change."
For this year's expo on July 28 "we are encouraging all high schools from around the region to book in their excursions early," said Griffith Business Chamber secretary Amanda Quarisa.
"Please contact us to reserve your time slot."
The email address you need is info@griffithbusinesschamber.com.au
This event is free to attend and open to every student from years 9,10, 11 and 12 who study any subject.
There is no exclusive invitation or subject requirement to attend this event. It's open to the entire community.
"Students can learn about different career paths, understand the skills and qualifications sought by employers, and gain a realistic understanding of what to expect in their chosen field," Amanda said.
"This knowledge can be invaluable when making career decisions and planning for the future."
For school students and job seekers alike, events such as this one "are also great for building confidence for future job interviews and professional interactions - increasing their employability and future prospects."
Also of interest, there will be a presentation running for around 15 minutes focusing on what employers are looking for, education opportunities beyond high school or to further your career, personal presentation tips, apprenticeship advice and more.
This presentation will be provided three times throughout the day and the scheduled times for these are 10.30am, 12.30pm, and 2.00pm.