Andy Griffith's iconic 'Just' books are ready to come to new life at Griffith Regional Theatre

Updated July 21 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
'JUST Live on Stage' promises to bring all the zany stories from Andy Griffith's books to new life. Picture supplied
An iconic children's book series is ready to hit the stage at Griffith Regional Theatre, with Andy Griffith's "Just" series taking the floor on July 27.

