An iconic children's book series is ready to hit the stage at Griffith Regional Theatre, with Andy Griffith's "Just" series taking the floor on July 27.
The 'Just' series of books encompasses seven books, from 'Just Tricking' to 'Just Annoying,' 'Stupid,' 'Crazy,' 'Disgusting,' 'Shocking,' and 'Doomed' and the wild stories inside are ready to come to life on stage with the production of "JUST Live on Stage!"
The live production is a love letter to the series and a testament to the power of imagination - along with plenty of the comedy and zaniness that the books are known for, from Mudmen to dog-vomit and death-defying balloon rides.
Original creator Andy Griffith said it was 'amazing' to see his stories in a new form on stage.
"The JUST series is where it all began for me and it will be JUST amazing to see these crazy/annoying/stupid stories come alive on stage," he said.
Theatre Manager, Marg Andreazza, said that the show would be great fun for young kids as well as older audiences who grew up with the initial publication run.
"This show is JUST unmissable! Kids, along with any Andy Griffiths fans, will enjoy seeing these popular books come to life on stage."
The show will be on for one night only on July 27, at 6pm. Tickets are available now by contacting the Box Office at 6962 8444 or at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
