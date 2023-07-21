Some 100 gun shearers from across the country will descend on Barellan to participant in the inaugural Quick Shear.
To be held at the Barellan Pub, the competition will be judged on shearing speed, with a $5,000 open first prize to be won by the fastest shearer.
It's hoped funds exceeding $6,000 will be raised to go towards Beyond Blue.
Organiser and Griffith Elders stock agent Gavin Evans said the winner will also be determined on the quality of the results.
"Obviously they have to be shorn to sale quality and the fastest one wins," Mr Evans said.
"We have competitors coming far and wide, from Queensland and some from Victoria.
"I used to be a shearer and I know its a good atmosphere to have a quick shear event like this at a local pub. The fact we're raising money for a good cause is really important, especially to little towns.
"This is the first year we're having it and I hope if it's successful we can keep it going."
Those wishing to showcase their skills have until early August to enter.
Mr Evans said the day will also feature a charity auction which he hopes will draw a crowd.
"We're having plenty of donations; the prizes just keep coming in. We now have everything from eskies to meat trays and more," he said.
"A live band will also be playing so I reckon it's going to be sensational."
Mr Evans said he wasn't surprised to have received so many entrants so quickly.
"Good money brings them in and that's before the quick shear season even takes off," he said.
"I'm just hoping to attract a good crowd of spectators to the event from across the area."
Shearing equipment will be available for purchase on the day and a raft of local sponsors are backing the event including Griffith Elders, Cooee Park Ag, Findlays Barellan and more.
The Quick Shear will be held on Saturday August 19 at the Barellan Commercial Hotel, commencing at 11am.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
