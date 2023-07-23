Schools encouraged to book timeslot now Advertising Feature

Local high schools should contact info@griffithbusinesschamber.com.au now to book their excursion's timeslot. Picture supplied.

For this year's expo on July 28 "we are encouraging all high schools from around the region to book in their excursions early," said Griffith Business Chamber secretary Amanda Quarisa.



"Please contact us to reserve your time slot."



The email address you need is info@griffithbusinesschamber.com.au



This event is free to attend and open to every student from years 9,10, 11 and 12 who study any subject.



There is no exclusive invitation or subject requirement to attend this event. It's open to the entire community.

"Students can learn about different career paths, understand the skills and qualifications sought by employers, and gain a realistic understanding of what to expect in their chosen field," Amanda said.



"This knowledge can be invaluable when making career decisions and planning for the future."



For school students and job seekers alike, events such as this one "are also great for building confidence for future job interviews and professional interactions - increasing their employability and future prospects."

Also of interest, there will be a presentation running for around 15 minutes focusing on what employers are looking for, education opportunities beyond high school or to further your career, personal presentation tips, apprenticeship advice and more.

