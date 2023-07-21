Griffith's own Prostate Cancer Support Group is getting ready for prostate cancer awareness month in September, with a number of campaigns set to paint the town blue.
In addition to the regular Long Run campaign, aimed at promoting awareness of men's health and prostate cancer, Griffith's group will be taking on the extra challenge of promoting 'Blue Up Griffith' - a brand new effort for the city.
Blue Up Griffith is taking a cue from the breast cancer awareness effort 'Pink Up Griffith' and challenging businesses and residents in Griffith to decorate storefronts with blue 'socks and jocks,' use blue lighting and generally decorate the town in blue.
The effort is all in favour of encouraging men to get tested for prostate cancer, and to help those diagnosed feel more comfortable seeking help or follow-up treatment - particularly as prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Australia.
Barry Maples from the Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group explained that this wasn't a fundraising effort, and that awareness was the main goal.
"If you save one guy from prostate cancer, you've achieved something ... but obviously our goal is higher than that," he said.
"We're just going to take it slowly, we don't envisage makingmuch money - we might make a bit but awareness is the main thing ... It's our first year of this, we might make some mistakes and we admit that."
He added that prostate cancer was especially prevalent in Griffith and the wider region.
The group will be distributing information packs and awareness brochures to businesses in Yambil Street and Banna Avenue in coming weeks.
In addition to that, the group will once again be supporting the Long Run campaign in September - a challenge to run, walk or ride 72 kilometres for men with prostate cancer in recognition of the 72 per cent of those diagnosed who will not seek further help.
Mr Maples especially thanked their longest and strongest supporters - John Dodd Pharmacy, who have stood behind the group for several years.
More information on The Long Run is available at thelongrun.org.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
