For the first time, renowned Neil Diamond tribute performer Peter Byrne is making his way to the Griffith Regional Theatre next month.
A Dublin-born performer, Mr Byrne has been performing Neil Diamond hits for over two decades and is one of the few tribute artists who has actually been endorsed by Neil Diamond himself.
Mr Byrne reflected on the opportunity he had to met the man, the hit songwriter of classic albums like Hot August Night and songs such as Cracklin Rosie, Crunchie Granola Suite and Sweet Caroline.
"I met him back in 1996 while he was releasing a new album. He was a very gentle, well-spoken man. I had photos taken with him which was quite an honour," Mr Byrne said.
"A couple of years later I won an award for best production show in Australia. A few months later in the mail arrived a beautiful signed photo from him which now hangs proudly on my wall.
"He was very quite in person, but well aware of what I was doing. His piano player at that time, Tom Hensley who played with Neil for over 37 years, came and saw me perform at one of my shows and reported good things back to Neil. Getting an endorsement from the him himself is a touchstone to my career," Mr Byrne said.
READ MORE
He said he is looking forward to bringing his show to area and checking out the sites Griffith has to offer.
"I've never been to Griffith before and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
"Over the years when the show is popular you tend to stay in the main cities and you don't get a chance to get out to the country towns. Over the last four or five years I've been venturing into the state and it has turned out to be so much fun. The people are absolutely wonderful. I'm very much looking forward to meeting plenty of people in Griffith," he said.
Mr Byrne will perform as part of his tour Forever Diamond, a celebration of Neil Diamond's greatest hits spanning over five decades.
It will be held at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Saturday July 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.