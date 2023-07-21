The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Neil Diamond endorsed performer Peter Byrne heading to Griffith Regional Theatre

AW
By Allan Wilson
July 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Diamond tribute performer Peter Byrne has reflected on meeting the man himself. Mr Byrne is bringing his tribute show to Griffith later this month. Picture supplied
Neil Diamond tribute performer Peter Byrne has reflected on meeting the man himself. Mr Byrne is bringing his tribute show to Griffith later this month. Picture supplied

For the first time, renowned Neil Diamond tribute performer Peter Byrne is making his way to the Griffith Regional Theatre next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.