DEPUTY Liberal leader Sussan Ley, who is facing a challenge from within her party to hold on her seat, says she is "very confident" in how she has represented Farrer voters.
The veteran MP is having her tenure contested by Deniliquin-based former Liberal Party executive Jean Haynes.
Ms Ley was quizzed about the matter on ABC television's News Breakfast on Thursday July 20 in the context of factions within the NSW Liberal Party.
"Well, I'll deal with the challenge that I face," Ms Ley said.
"I'm not prepared to talk about our internal processes, particularly at this point in time, and I'm very confident in how I have represented the people of Farrer, but democracy is at work within all of our parties, at least it should be."
Ms Ley said she more interested in speaking about inflationary difficulties as part of a tour of Australia as the acting Opposition leader with Peter Dutton on holiday.
"Right now, the fight that I'm fighting is the one for ordinary Australians," she said while in the ABC's Melbourne studio.
"I'm in the middle of a two-week cost of living blitz, I've travelled from Queensland to here, to Tasmania and South Australia next week and everywhere people are hurting.
"So that is the only fight I care about right now is the fight for those Australians."
Ms Haynes has not returned Australian Community Media's calls.
The member of the Deniliquin Local Health Advisory Committee is facing an expulsion motion from the Liberal Party at a Farrer Federal Electorate Council in August.
It reads "the Farrer FEC calls for the expulsion of Jean Haynes from the Party, pursuant to section 3.14 of the Constitution, and will move a motion to be considered at the next meeting of the State Council".
A similar motion aimed at member Christian Ellis, who targetted Ms Ley's tenure in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election, is also on the same agenda.
The move against the pair follows a bid to expel seven members from the Deniliquin Liberal branch with that action described as "unjustified act" and "source of angst and distress well beyond the Deniliquin region" by the FEC president Noel Wilson.
