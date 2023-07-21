Police have arrested four men allegedly involved in an extortion attempt on a 50-year-old Griffith man after raids in Griffith, Sydney and the Central West.
Investigations commenced in July by Raptor Squad South detectives - with assistance from Murrumbidgee Police Area Command detectives - after an alleged extortion attempt on the 50-year-old.
Police said they were told the Griffith man was approached by four males on numerous occasions in the months prior, where he was physically assaulted and threatened to hand over a sum of money.
At about 10.35am on Wednesday, officers attached to Murray River Police District Traffic and Highway Patrol Command conducted a high-risk vehicle stop nearly Davey Road, Table Top, where a 56-year-old man was arrested.
The man was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with demand property in company with menaces with intent to steal, aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and participate in a criminal group.
He was refused bail and appeared before Albury Local Court on Thursday.
About 1.10pm on Wednesday, Raptor Squad South officers executed simultaneous search warrants at two addresses in Forbes where they arrested two men aged 44 and 50.
The men were taken to Parkes Police Station where they were both charged with demand property in company with menaces with intent to steal, aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and participate in a criminal group.
They were refused bail and appeared before Parkes Local Court on Thursday.
A short time later, Raptor Squad officers - with assistance from Bass Hill Regional Enforcement Squad - executed search warrants at addresses in Merrylands and Guildford, where they arrested a 48-year-old man.
The man was taken to Granville Police Station where he was charged with demand property in company with menaces with intent to steal, aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and participate in a criminal group.
He was refused bail and appeared before Parramatta Local Court yesterday.
Following further inquiries, on Thursday, Raptor Squad officers executed two search warrants in Griffith and Stanbridge.
At the Stanbridge address, police seized 17 firearms and served a firearms licence suspension notice on a 55-year-old man.
