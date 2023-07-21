The Area News
Police arrested four men after an alleged extortion attempt on a 50-year-old man

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated July 21 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:00am
Four men have been arrested after an alleged extortion attempt on a Riverina man. Picture by NSW Police
Four men have been arrested after an alleged extortion attempt on a Riverina man. Picture by NSW Police

Police have arrested four men allegedly involved in an extortion attempt on a 50-year-old Griffith man after raids in Griffith, Sydney and the Central West.

