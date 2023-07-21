A Griffith health advocate has raised concerns about potential add-on effects for the MIA with the closure of Jerilderie Hospital's emergency department.
The MLHD announced on July 20 the emergency department was forced to close due difficulties obtaining staff, primarily nurses.
As a result, emergency patients will be transported to Finley Hospital but Griffith health advocate, Brendan Catanzaraiti, is worried the closure will have knock on effects for hospitals in the area.
"Obviously this puts a lot of pressure on communities in our vicinity. Potentially it takes ambulances out of the area to service patients to the closet hospital which could be anywhere within our radius as far as I'm concerned," Mr Catanzariti said.
"If there are two emergencies then that takes two ambulances out of Jerilderie. In the meantime, if someone has a heart attack or a stroke, where do they go?
"Me and others have been fighting a long time to ensure remote communities have the services that they pay for. It's certainly not an overnight problem; it's been building for some time.
"While Jerilderie isn't the size of Griffith, there are a lot of farming communities out there. If you have your emergency department unavailable, they are automatically going to be transferred before they are even triaged."
In a statement, the MLHD says the arrangements at Jerilderie will be reviewed on a monthly basis.
"There are significant challenges securing healthcare staff in rural and regional areas, not just for the Murrumbidgee region, but across Australia," a statement said.
"Despite extensive recruitment efforts, the service has a number of nursing vacancies it has been unable to fill.
"We are working closely with NSW Ambulance to maintain 24/7 access to emergency care and facilitate rapid transfers to the closest specialist care centre when required."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton called the 'shock announcement' a 'red alert' not just for Jerilderie but the wider electorate.
"This crisis underlines everything I have been saying for years about the need to improve regional health services, right here and now," she said.
Mrs Dalton is seeking an emergency meeting with health minister Ryan Park over the debacle.
"This is a situation that can't be allowed to happen to the people of Jerilderie and the people of my electorate.
"For this to happen, with so little warning, is a shock to the town and the wider Riverina community. Understandably people will be asking, what next?
"This service is an integral part of health care in the region, and needs to stay that way now and into the future."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
