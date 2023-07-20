Agronomist, farmers, landholders and industry heads came out in droves for IREC's annual Irrigation Research Update.
Held in the conference room of the Gem Hotel on July 20, speakers and attendees from as far as Victoria and Yarrawonga shared the latest trends and research in cropping, coming away with the advantage of the best way forward in their own operations.
One of the speakers, SunRice extension officer Mark Groat, said those in the room received the most up-to-date information to ensure success for the season ahead.
"I think everyone got a lot of information out of the forum," Mr Groat said.
"The IREC is a real grassroots organisation about cost/commodity - one of the few that are.
"The critical thing for everyone gathered was we weren't just talking about one crop; we're talking about the whole rotation growers are dealing with in the paddock because most are mixed farming.
"That system is what we are trying to promote and these forums are one of the few ways to do it.
"Irrigation is relevant across all commodities. I'm in the rice game and the questions we ask are relevant to the strength of all farming systems - how do we utilise remaining water, what do we do with stubble, how do we enhance soil," Mr Groat said.
For MIA grower, Mark Toscan, it was an opportunity not only to hear the latest but also network.
"There's really good trials and results happening and plenty to reflect on as a result," Mr Toscan said.
"Many people in the room had been waiting for this information since the last winter crop. Now we can implement them into the current crops.
"From all accounts it does seem to have been a decent year despite how challenging the season was. It's good to hear what has worked and what hasn't."
IREC executive officer, Iva Quarisa, was pleased with the turnout.
"We use to hold this 20 years ago and stopped running around the time of the mid-2000s drought. Now we're building up the event's reputation again," she said.
"We had 80 registered and in a normal year I think there would have been more because everyone would have finished harvest.
"Unfortunately the wet autumn we've had has set things back, meaning some couldn't make it. That's something we will need to consider next year in terms of timing the event," Ms Quarisa.
