Weekend nightlife around the city
At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Tony L at 7.30pm, Saturday. From 8pm, Saturday Chad McLean is back at the Griffith Leagues Club. Analog Trick perform at the Hotel Victoria on Saturday. DJ Rossi and Special Guests will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Workshop aims to inspire and help people tell their stories
Band True Vibenation will run their Find Your Voice workshop at Griffith's Regional Theatre from 10am on Saturday, July 22. The workshop aims to empower young people to tell stories through music and it covers song writing, recording production. The workshop is for people aged 15 to 35. Participants will leave with their own completed song. Entry is free but registration essential.
Exhibition highlights new perspectives on landscapes
Ngurambang: Our Riverina is the latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery casts new perspectives on the landscape of the region from a selection of artists curated by Jason Richardson. The artists are are Sophie Chauncy, Melanie Evans, Christopher Haworth, Pete Ingram, Hape Kiddle, Marita Macklin, Janine Murphy, Chris Orchard, Greg Pritchard, Jo Roberts and Kerri Weymouth. The exhibition will run until August 20.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry by gold coin donation.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.