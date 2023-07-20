The Area News
Griffith Council will vote on delegates to attend the Murray Darling Association's annual conference in September

July 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Council to decide attendees for Murray-Darling conference
Council to decide attendees for Murray-Darling conference

Griffith City Council will be deciding on who to send to the 2023 Murray Darling Association's annual conference and AGM at the next ordinary meeting.

