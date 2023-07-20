Council to decide attendees for Murray-Darling conference

Griffith City Council will be deciding on who to send to the 2023 Murray Darling Association's annual conference and AGM at the next ordinary meeting.
The Murray Darling Association's annual conference is set to be held in Murray Bridge, South Australia across September 25 to 28 - and with Griffith a key partner in the association, it's expected that they'll send a delegate to the meeting.
Currently, the chair of MDA Region 9 is Griffith's deputy mayor Glen Andreazza, and the recommendation from staff is that Councillor Andreazza, Mayor Doug Curran and general manager Brett Stonestreet either attend themselves or send delegates to the conference.
September is a busy month for councillors, and the council will also be deciding on representatives to send to the 2023 National Local Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Congress on September 6 and 7.
The congress is being held in Canberra and focuses on understanding how national policies will impact local-level infrastructure, as well as hear talks from stakeholders, politicians and industry spokespeople on the latest developments in roads, transport and infrastructure.
Council staff emphasised the importance of council being present at the national meeting, particularly in staying up-to-date on possible grants.
"It is important to be represented at this major conference as Council needs to keep abreast of policy announcements and available grant opportunities of which Council has been successful with several funding opportunities for a number of large scale road projects over the past five years," the report reads.
The next council meeting will be held on July 25 at 1 Benerembah Street, from 7pm. The meeting will be livestreamed to Griffith City Council's facebook page.
