Six tips to help grow your business in the digital age

Understanding digital technologies is rapidly becoming a non-negotiable skill for all modern business owners. Picture Shutterstock

Do you own your own business? Then you'll likely know that it can be hard work, to say the very least.



Business owners are forced to wear many hats throughout their workday, ranging from managing inventory management and bookkeeping to paying staff wages, paying creditors, ensuring positive cash flow, and whatever other tasks are on your to-do list for the day.

Running a business can be a one-way ticket to success and wealth, but it also comes with unique challenges.



That's also why not all businesses succeed - in fact, many fold within a year or two.



But if you're skilled, dedicated, and have luck on your side, you can grow your budding enterprise into a lucrative business.

It must be mentioned, though, that understanding digital technologies is rapidly becoming a non-negotiable skill for all modern business owners.



So do you and your business have what it takes to grow in this digital age?

This article will share six tips to ensure your enterprise is ready to harness all the tech and digital opportunities available to you.



Read on to illuminate the techy path that lies ahead for you and your enterprise.

1. Invest in High-Speed Internet

First and foremost, you should consider an optical fibre cable connection for your business to ensure high download and upload speeds and to generally make sure that you can stay online during business hours.



Investing in a solid office network is foundational to running a business in the digital age, as it's highly likely that the lion's share of your leads and inquiries are filtering in through online channels now rather than over the phone or in-person.

And if you employ staff that need to be online to keep your business ticking along, it goes without saying that they'll need a stable, secure and fast connection.



Thankfully, with fast connectivity, your business should be able to stay connected and scalable, thanks to all the many digital business management tools that you can also find on the world wide web.

2. Consider Digital Marketing Services

Does your business sell goods or provide services? Did you know that the first place most people look to find a product or service is a search engine like Google or Bing?



So if you don't have a digital presence on search engines or social media, your business is most likely going to be seriously disadvantaged in the digital age.

Thankfully, business owners have the option to invest in digital marketing services in order to grow their rankings on search engine results pages and cultivate a strong social media presence as well.



In addition to social media management and SEO (or 'search engine optimisation'), a digital marketing agency can also do search engine marketing, or SEM - which is all about creating engaging search engine advertisements.

So you've got three unique channels: search engine results, social media, and digital PPC (or 'pay per click') advertisements.



With all these digital marketing investments and a good digital strategy at your disposal, you can seriously bolster the visibility of your brand and business, organically build your client base, and even grow your profit margins over the long term.

3. Have a Well Designed Website

Following our last tip on digital channels, it's important to keep in mind that the single most important digital asset that your business can maintain is its website. With that, you should ensure your company's website is well-designed, easy to understand and mobile-friendly.



Most people will quickly press the back button to surf away from a poorly designed website or a website with slow loading speeds.



So invest in the optimisation of your website wherever possible, and take efforts to make sure that your website's user interface is actually satisfying to use.

This goes double for those managing an eCommerce enterprise. If you sell goods online and your website looks terrible, then prospective customers likely won't trust your domain and will purchase from a competitor instead.



And the last thing any business owner wants is to miss out on easy opportunities just because of web issues.

4. Be Responsive to Online Enquiries

Your website should also ideally include a 'Contact Us' page where people can find your business' contact details or perhaps even submit an enquiry through an online enquiry form.



Of course, it'll definitely pay to make a habit of responding to any customer queries as promptly as possible.



This means ensuring that you or your staff answer the phone when people ring to enquire about your products or services, or call them back soon if you miss the call.

Most people will make a purchase decision quickly from searching for a product or service, so it's imperative that you are responsive.



The same rule applies to replying to online form submissions; the quicker you get back to a potential customer, the quicker they will buy your goods or services. Remember that in this age of all things digital, convenience is key.

5. Invest in Social Media Advertising

Social media is addictive; it's been proven. Millions of Australians scroll multiple platforms daily - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now the new platform Threads.



This is a massive pool of potential customers who are essentially a captive audience, so it's worth investing in social media ads to grow your business in the digital age.

The good thing about social media advertisements is that you pay per engagement with your ad - per click, like and follow. This makes social media advertising another type of digital PPC ad.



In a nutshell, advertising your business on social media can be a highly cost-effective way to snare potential customers and build your brand and your following in one fell swoop.

6. Maintain a Blog

Another excellent way to grow your business and boost your search engine results is to publish a highly informative blog that relates to your industry or product.



For instance, if you run a mobile dog grooming service, you could write blog posts about the best way to care for your pets or tips for grooming at home.



This way, you can establish yourself as an authority on the topic online, which Google and other search engines may hopefully take notice of and reward your insights with a first page ranking on search engine results pages.

This unique form of growing your digital visibility is called content marketing and when it's done correctly, it can grow your business at a monumental rate.



After all, Google in particular is always looking for new ways to provide the most authoritative and up-to-date information to its search users. So why not help them out?



