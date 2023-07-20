The 'Safer Cities: Her Way Program' project has entered its next phase, with steps to make Griffith a safer place for women and gender diverse people.
The Her Way 2680 project, a partnership between Transport for NSW and Griffith City Council, is now entering the 'implementation' phase with consultation and research showing which areas need the most work and are seen as being the least safe.
Coolah Street was especially noted as the number one area of concern, through community surveys and a series of 'walk-shops' during both daylight and night-time hours.
The team has now put together a plan to trial, including upgrades to pedestrian bridges, installation of more lighting, artworks, footpaths and better signage.
MRHS teacher Melina Ragusa went along on one of the walkshops, and took several students to a co-design workshop to come up with potential solutions, and was pleased with the project.
"I think it's a great idea. Griffith is a growing city," she said.
"It's an interesting project with the council and really well-organised, the reports and everything. It was really good to see the investment from Transport for NSW as well. They brought down personnel and people to talk about the project - it was good to see that it's an important issue for them."
Ms Ragusa especially commended some of her students for their creativity in addressing the issues, even pitching to install charging stations so that they could remain in contact with others even when their phone battery runs low.
She added that she was surprised how many people needed to walk down dark areas to get home, and was looking forward to seeing what came from the consultation process.
"I was surprised at the number of people who need to walk home and are walking through those dark areas ... it'd be nice for our town if those areas could be made to feel safer," she said.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the project would play a big role in making sure Griffith is safe for all.
"This project will have such a positive impact on the community because it will significantly improve safety for people in our city," Councillor Curran said.
Following the implementation period, the 'Her Way 2680' team and Transport for NSW will evaluate the success of the entire project.
