The 'Safer Cities: Her Way' program for Griffith is entering the next phase, following the consultation process

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
The 'Safer Cities: Her Way Program' project has entered its next phase, with steps to make Griffith a safer place for women and gender diverse people.

