The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Is it time to nationalise irrigation operators?

July 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Is it time to nationalise irrigation operators?
LETTERS: Is it time to nationalise irrigation operators?

IS IT TIME FOR REGULATION?

Do you remember the decades of our telco and electricity services being held by a single monopoly and the lack of compassion for their paying customers? It wasn't until government intervention which allowed other providers to compete for paying customers that we saw any improvement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.