LETTERS: Is it time to nationalise irrigation operators?

Do you remember the decades of our telco and electricity services being held by a single monopoly and the lack of compassion for their paying customers? It wasn't until government intervention which allowed other providers to compete for paying customers that we saw any improvement.
Out here in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area, we have to access water for our livestock and crops through a single desk Irrigation Infrastructure Operator called Murrumbidgee Irrigation Limited. This Irrigation Corporation was initially government owned but is now regulated under the NSW Water Act, which does not oversee the manner in which it treats customers.
Our region has faced difficult conditions, with droughts followed by floods which have led to financial hardships. Unfortunately, we have a company that enforces payment by customers, regardless of whether they pay for irrigation services.
In fact, if a customer questions fees and charges rendered by the company they will slap you with a late fee of $295 and threaten you to cut off your water until their charges are paid in full. This is a company with a history of water restrictions and poor delivery services, not to mention their ability to trade water against their customers. This forces everyday food producers here to pay through the nose for a drink of water for their crops and livestock.
It would be a more sensible option for our NSW Government to step in and regulate companies like Murrumbidgee Irrigation so that food producers were able to access much needed water for crops and livestock at affordable prices without the tactics employed by a government-created monopoly.
With 32 renewable energy zones planned, Australia is set to undergo a transformation. However, there is considerable opposition to the large-scale projects planned and at the launch of his new book, Powering Up, former chief scientist Alan Finkel said consultation with landowners and affected communities must improve.
But some farmers realise its potential. At the fourth annual National Renewables in Agriculture Conference recently held in Dubbo, a tour was conducted to the farm of Tom Warren. Warren believes farmers can play a greater role in decarbonising the grid and has shown that grazing merino sheep under solar panels is beneficial.
Carrying capacity increased by 15 per cent and wool quality and quantity improved. In drought, dew drips from the panels created green strips of grass, and in summer the panels provided shade.Farming under raised panels is known as agrivoltaics. Crops that benefit from partial shade do better in the microclimate under the panels.
Machinery is even driven under raised panels to harvest crops. A US survey found that 82 per cent of rural respondents are more likely to support solar development in their community when integrated with farming. Agrivoltaics in Australia would overcome the concern about losing agricultural land. It would increase yield, save money on farm power bills, add another income stream, and reduce emissions. The government must support farmers to get into it.
