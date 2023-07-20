The development of a subdivision in Hillston is powering along, with work expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Comprised of 20 blocks at almost 1000 square metres per block, the project is being developed by Carrathool Shire Council since 2021 and is expected to come out at a cost of between $800,000 and $1 million.
In council's July meeting it was heard the heftiest expense, Essential Energy quote of $230,000 for the installation of underground power, will require funding assistance through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program.
Mayor Darryl Jardine said the overall cost is a fraction more than what was initially expected, with that largely coming as a result of the current financial climate.
READ MORE
"We are after additional finances to cover water and sewer works because the project is a little over what we anticipated," Cr Jardine said.
"But given prices across the country are going up, it's not overly surprising. The cost rates of service providers have gone up over the years."
Cr Jardine is hopeful the project will be completed by December, weather permitting, and lots can be offered for sale early in the new year.
"Whether we engage with a real estate will be a decision for us later on.
"Most of the heavier earthworks has been completed so its matter of installing services. At the moment work is happening with stormwater drainage and plumbing, and electricity will be the last thing installed.
"A long period of wet weather shouldn't interrupt things."
He says the subdivision will be beneficial not only for the community but those potentially looking to relocate to the town.
"I know its a small subdivision by other standards, but it's quite a large one for Hillston," he said.
"We're hearing good interest now as we head towards completion. For me, if we can fill those blocks up with houses and families, that will be a great thing for the town and community."
The subdivision is located near the Hillston aerodrome.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.